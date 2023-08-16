Source: rkupbens / Getty Police in Cape May, NJ are asking residents for their help locating a woman who is wanted for a bizarre incident that happened over the weeked. RELATED: Did New Jersey Just Have A UFO Sighting? This Video of a Mysterious Flying Object Has Everyone In Shock [Video] Surveillance video documents a women wearing a white dress, in an argument with another adult. After the altercation, she is seen throwing one of the skee balls used at one of the arcade games, which hit a child in the back of the head. Skee Balls are made of wood, and the child suffered injuries from the impact of the Skeeball. Source: CBS News If you recognize this women, [CLICK HERE] to contact Cape May police or give them a call at 609-884-9500 READ MORE: RELATED: New Jersey Serial Killer Used Dating Apps to Lure Victims Gets 160 years RELATED: This New Jersey Woman Has Amassed Over 20 Years Worth Of Black Santa Collectibles SKEE-YEE: Woman Wanted For Throwing a Skee Ball at Child in Arcade was originally published on rnbphilly.com