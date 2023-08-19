Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram giving us body goals! The rapper took to the platform to show off her toned body in a super cute two-piece ensemble that we wouldn’t mind getting our hands on! The colorful skirt set was from Dior and fit the beauty like a glove, giving us fashion goals in the process. Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics of herself rocking the multi-colored ensemble. The fit featured a sleeveless crop top and matching skirt which showed her flat waistline perfectly. She paired the look with pink platform heels from Vivienne Westwood and wore minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself.As for her hair, JT styled her jet-black tresses with a sleek middle part and a full bang. The beauty took to the platform to serve face and body as she flicked it up for her six million Instagram followers. “Dark Dior ” she simply captioned the fashionable IG photo dump. Check out the post below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CvvGDYHvsmc/?img_index=1 Of course, we were not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl. Many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Black Barbie,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl.”Others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit, including friend to the City Girls and fellow fashion queen, Lori Harvey, who wrote an array of heart eye emojis underneath the pic. These comments certainly sum up our feelings on the designer fit, because we’re completely obsessed! We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it? Don’t miss… Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video Yung Miami Gifted JT This Icy Patek For Her Birthday JT Gives Us Fashion Goals In Dior was originally published on hellobeautiful.com