Source: Billboard / Getty Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted on Instagram showing off her trendy style in a Fashion Nova fit that we love. Taking to Instagram, the actress and style queen shared a photo set from her weekend while showing off her toned waist and perfect fashion sense. For her look, she wore a pair of baggy jeans, a brown crop top and a red biker jacket to show off her sporty vibes, all from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She paired the trendy look with dark sunglasses and a red handbag. She also added red open toe heels to match her overall aesthetic. As for her hair, Reginae wore her long, dark locs in a slicked back pony tail style with swooped edges. In addition to her other accessorizes, the beauty also added medium sized hoop earrings to the effortless slay. The fashionista was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to show off the look from all angles and serve face and body in the process. “Ketchup @Fashionnova” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below. Many of Reginae’s followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Baddie,” wrote one of her followers while another commented and said, “ain’t nobody stepping to her” while another wrote, “NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER BRO!!!! she is THE ONE never the TWO ”We are definitely adding this look to our style vision board! It’s trendy, flirty, sporty and cute and perfect for the summer! Beauties, what do you think about Reginae’s fashionable ensemble? Did she nail it? DON’T MISS…Reginae Carter Serves Face And Body At Burberry’s SS 22 Presentation Reginae Carter Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamourous IG Photoshoot & Rockstar Themed Bash Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang Reginae Carter Shows Off Her Cinched Waist on Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com