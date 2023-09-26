Source: Gallo Images / Getty Zoleka Mandela passed away of cancer Monday evening at the age of 43. The granddaughter of South Africa’s first democratically elected President Nelson Mandela, was surrounded by friends and family in her final moments. Zoleka Mandela is seen as an inspiration for detailing her cancer treatment and her history of drug addiction. She has raised “awareness about cancer prevention” as well as “breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease”. Learn More About South Africa Here https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvcr_VctaXW/ Zoleka was the granddaughter of Nelson Mandela’s second wife, Winnie, and was only 10 when her grandfather was released from prison in 1990 after 27 years in detention. Nelson Mandela died in 2013 at the age of 95. Through Mr Mandela’s legacy Zoleka stood up for the betterment of her community. After her 13-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident in 2010 she campaigned for better road safety. She later lost a son who was born prematurely. She is survived by four children who she loved very much! Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope Zoleka was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32. She was in remission after receiving treatment but the illness later returned. In 2022 she confirmed that she had cancer in her liver and lungs, it then spread to other organs. “What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be OK when it’s not? I’m dying… I don’t want to die,” she posted on Instagram in August 2022. In an interview with Kaya FM in April, Ms Mandela said: “I’m learning to be okay with my eventuality.” In her autobiography ‘When Hope Whispers’, she documents her emotionally inspirational story. Rest In Heaven Zoleka Mandela! source: BBCAlso See: 10 Misconceptions About The Continent of Africa Also See: Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa Also See: African Countries US Citizens Can Travel To Without A Visa READ MORE: • How Did Gangsta Boo Die? Accidental Drug Overdose Confirmed By Autopsy Report• Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report• Actor, Activist And Legendary Singer Harry Belafonte Dies At 96• Black Twitter Mourns Bobby Caldwell After Soul Singer Dies At 71• Rest In Power Amber Carr: Sister Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies From Heart Complications• Rickey Smiley’s Son, Brandon, Passed Away At 32• David Arnold Tributes Pour In After Comedian’s Untimely Death At 54• Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24• Rapper Snootie Wild Confirmed Dead At 36 Years Old After Houston Shooting• 2019 Miss USA And ‘Extra’ Host Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30 From Suspected Suicide, Family Expresses ‘Devastation And Great Sorrow’ Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit Zoleka Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies Of Cancer At 43 was originally published on woldcnews.com