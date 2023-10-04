Source: Anastasiia Blokhintseva / Getty For anyone who may need emotional support, below is a number of resources that are available 24/7. The Here2Help Hotline (410-433-5175) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) are still working — and can also be reached by calling 988. ALSO CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR MINORITIES AND MENTAL HEALTH SERIES. GENERAL MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES: • Mental Health America • National Empowerment Center • National Institute of Mental Health (Mental Illness Among U.S. Adults) • President’s New Freedom Commission on Mental Health • World Health Organization (Disability from Mental Illness) • NAMI • American Association of Suicidology • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention • Brain & Behavior Research Foundation • Mental Health America • Depression Screening • MoodGYM • Progressive Relaxation • Suicide Prevention Resource Center • Focus Adolescent Services • S.A.F.E. Alternatives (Self-Abuse Finally Ends) • Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) • Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine • E-couch • Freedom From Fear • International OCD Foundation • Brain & Behavior Research Foundation • Pendulum The post Mental Health Resources For Those Who May Struggling appeared first on 92 Q. Mental Health Resources For Those Who May Struggling was originally published on 92q.com