INDIANAPOLIS — With Halloween less than three weeks away, you may be looking forward to spending time with your family…in costume. Many towns and cities around Central Indiana have already reported their trick-or-treating hours, with some communities also hosting special events in honor of Spooky Season. Continue reading to learn more. This article will be updated as more Halloween events and trick-or-treating hours are announced.

Community Trick-or-Treating Hours:
Bloomington: October 31st, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Brownsburg: October 31st, 6 - 8:30 p.m.
Carmel: October 31st, 5 – 8 p.m.
Fishers: October 31st, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
Greenwood: October 31st, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Lebanon: October 31st, 6 – 9 p.m.
Whitestown: October 31st, 6 – 9 p.m.
Zionsville: October 31st, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Additional Community Halloween Events:
Greenwood Monster Mash
October 20th, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
Craig Park – 10 East Smith Valley Road, Greenwood

Fishers "Trick or Eat" Food Drive
October 24th, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Delaware Township Community Center – 9094 East 131st Street, Fishers
*Note: Bring a food item to donate.*

Bloomington 2023 Downtown Trick or Treat
October 27th, 5 – 8 p.m.
Downtown Bloomington

Bloomington Festival of Ghost Stories
October 27th, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
Bryan Park – 1001 South Henderson Street, Bloomington
*Note: Bring your own seating.*

Zionsville Trick or Trees
October 28th, 9 a.m. – Noon
Elm Street Green – 165 North Elm Street, Zionsville
*Note: Cost is $2 for residents, or $3 for non-residents.

Lebanon Pumpkins in the Park
October 28th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Memorial Park – 130 East Ulen Drive, Lebanon
*Note: Cost is $5 per person.*

Fishers Boo Bash
October 28th, 4 – 7 p.m.
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater – 6 Municipal Drive, Fishers

Whitestown Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail
October 28th, 4 – 8 p.m.
Anson Acres Park – 4671 Anson Boulevard, Whitestown

Brownsburg Trail & Treat
October 28th, 5 – 8 p.m.
Williams Park – 940 Locust Lane, Brownsburg

Greenwood Halloween Parade
October 28th, 5 p.m.
Downtown Greenwood