The Indianapolis Colts had a disappointing loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but there were some bright spots, including the performance of rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce. Pierce had 53 receiving yards, which was his season-best. He also had a long reception of 38 yards. Pierce’s performance was especially impressive considering that he was listed as questionable all week with a shoulder injury. “I didn’t even know if I was going to get to play against the Browns,” Pierce said after the game. “I was listed as questionable all the way up until game time.” Pierce’s teammates are excited about his potential. “He’s a real fast guy,” said receiver Josh Downs. “He can stretch the field for us. He’s a good teammate out there, too — very encouraging, selfless guy. I appreciate Alec a lot.” “Alec got back to his old ways where he’s like stretching the field and going like downfield,” said receiver Michael Pittman Jr. “We’re just looking for him to build off that and really just get it going, and he’s off to a good start.” Pierce is a key cog in the Colts’ offense, and his performance against the Browns is a sign of good things to come.