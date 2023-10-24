Indianapolis is gearing up for a star-studded night as Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado University Buffaloes head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is set to headline the 2024 Steward Speakers’ Annual Gala and Award Ceremony, which has a theme of “Sports and Education and the Impact on the African American Community.” Sanders, who is known for his flamboyant personality and innovative coaching style, is a role model for many, both on and off the field. He is also a passionate advocate for HBCUs and has made a significant impact on college football. “Coach Sanders’ impact on HBCUs and all of college football is immeasurable,” said Vernon Williams, communications and community engagement strategist at IUPUI, which is the title sponsor for the speaker series for the eighth consecutive season. Matthew Steward, president and founder of Steward Speakers, Inc., says their mission is to promote dialogue and cultural exchanges by providing access to renowned African-American leaders. The hope is to inspire, educate, and celebrate those making a difference in the community. “We are thrilled to have Coach Sanders as the headline speaker for our 2024 Annual Gala,” Steward said. “He is an iconic figure in sports and education, and his insights will be invaluable to our audience.” The event, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.