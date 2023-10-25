Get ready for a spooktacular Halloween, ghouls and goblins! Here are the trick-or-treat times for cities across central Indiana, so you and your boo crew can plan your whimsical walks in search of sweet treats and otherworldly sights. TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES ACROSS CENTRAL INDIANA • Anderson: 5:30 – 8 p.m. • Beech Grove: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. • Bloomington: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. • Brownsburg: 6 – 8:30 p.m. • Carmel: 5 – 8 p.m. • Fishers: 5:30 – 8 p.m. • Franklin: 6 – 8:30 p.m. • Greenwood: 6 – 8:30 p.m. • Indianapolis: 6 – 8 p.m. • Jamestown: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. • Lawrence: 6 – 8 p.m. • Lebanon: 6 – 9 p.m. • Martinsville: 6 – 8:30 p.m. • Muncie: 5 – 9 p.m. • New Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m. • Noblesville: 5:30 – 8 p.m. • Shelbyville: 6 – 8 p.m. • Thorntown: 5 – 9 p.m. • Westfield: 5 – 8 p.m. • Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m. • Whitestown: 6 – 9 p.m. • Zionsville: 5:30 – 8 p.m.