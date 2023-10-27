Indianapolis, Indiana is a city with a rich history, and it’s no surprise that there are many tales of hauntings and paranormal activity. If you’re looking for a spooky thrill, here are a few of the most haunted places in Indianapolis: • Indiana Central State Hospital: This abandoned psychiatric hospital is known for its dark history and alleged paranormal activity. Visitors have reported seeing strange shadows, hearing whispers and footsteps, and feeling cold spots. • Slippery Noodle Inn: This historic bar and restaurant is said to be haunted by the ghosts of enslaved people who died on the property, as well as the ghosts of prostituted women murdered on the premises. Visitors have reported seeing apparitions, hearing strange noises, and feeling unexplained touches. • Allison Mansion: This opulent mansion was once owned by one of the wealthiest families in Indianapolis. Today, it’s said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who drowned in the basement pool. Visitors have reported hearing her screams and cries, and seeing her apparition throughout the house. • Crown Hill Cemetery: This historic cemetery is the final resting place of many famous Hoosiers, including Benjamin Harrison, James Whitcomb Riley, and Kurt Vonnegut. It’s also said to be haunted by a number of ghosts, including the ghost of a woman who died in a tragic accident on the grounds of the cemetery. • Indianapolis Athletic Club: This historic club is said to be haunted by the ghost of a fireman who died in a fire on the premises in 1992. Visitors have reported seeing his apparition, hearing his footsteps, and feeling cold spots. If you’re looking for a more spooky experience, there are a number of ghost tours available in Indianapolis. These tours will take you to some of the most haunted places in the city and share the stories of the ghosts who are said to reside there.