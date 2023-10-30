Halloween is just around the corner, and if you’re still scrambling for a costume, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with these last-minute Halloween costume ideas that are easy to put together. Classics There are a few classic Halloween costumes that you can put together in a pinch. Here are a few ideas: • Ghost: Simply throw on a white sheet and cut out two eye holes. You can also add some makeup to make yourself look more ghostly. • Cat: All you need for this costume is black clothing, cat ears, and a tail. If you have a black turtleneck and leggings, you’re already halfway there! • Witch: Wear a black dress or skirt, a witch hat, and a green-faced makeup. You can also carry a broom or wand as an accessory. • Zombie: Tear up some old clothes and apply some fake blood to your face and body. You can also do a zombie walk or moan to complete the look. DIY Costumes If you’re feeling more creative, you can also make your own DIY Halloween costume. Here are a few ideas: • Pumpkin: Cut out a pumpkin costume from orange fabric and wear it over your clothes. You can also add a green stem and leaves to your head. • Bat: Cut out a bat costume from black fabric and wear it over your clothes. You can also attach wings to your arms and a tail to your back. • Mummy: Wrap yourself in white bandages and darken your eyes with makeup. You can also add some fake blood to make yourself look more gruesome. • Superhero: Wear your favorite superhero T-shirt and jeans. You can also make a cape and mask out of fabric or paper. Group Costumes If you’re dressing up with friends or family, you can also consider a group costume. Here are a few ideas: • The Power Rangers: Each person can dress up as a different Power Ranger. You can find cheap Power Ranger costumes at most Halloween stores. • The Scooby-Doo Gang: Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo are all classic Halloween costumes that you can put together in a pinch. • The Addams Family: Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Lurch are all iconic Halloween costumes that you can put together with simple clothing and makeup. • The Ghostbusters: The Ghostbusters logo is easy to make on a T-shirt or hoodie, and you can find proton pack props at most Halloween stores. No matter what costume you choose, have fun and be creative! Halloween is a great time to dress up and let your imagination run wild. Here are a few tips for putting together a last-minute Halloween costume: • Use what you have. Take a look at your closet and see what items you can use to create a costume. For example, a black dress can be used for a witch costume, a white sheet can be used for a ghost costume, and a flannel shirt can be used for a lumberjack costume. • Accessorize. The right accessories can really elevate a simple costume. For example, a cat ear headband can turn a black outfit into a cat costume, and a witch hat can turn a black dress into a witch costume. • Get creative. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box when it comes to your costume. For example, you could dress up as a social media meme, a current event, or even your favorite food! With these tips, you’ll be able to put together a last-minute Halloween costume that is both creative and fun!