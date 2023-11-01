Source: R1 Digital / @airiel_sharice Did you know Coco Jones was a barb? The actress and singer dropped by Middays with Persia and gave us a lil rap moment featuring Nicki Minaj’s hit single, “Moment For Life.” Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! She also talked relationships, upcoming projects, possible acting gigs in the future, and what fans can expect on the second leg of her “What I Didn’t Tell You” tour! Check out her full interview with Persia Nicole below: Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit MORE INTERVIEWS INSIDE MIDDAYS WITH PERSIA: Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With 92Q’s Persia Nicole! [WATCH] Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: King Combs Talks New Music, What’s Next For His Bad Boy Career & More With Persia Nicole [WATCH HERE] Persia Nicole Sits Down With WJZ’s Stephon Dingle To Talk The Legacy Of Tupac The post Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q. Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH] was originally published on 92q.com