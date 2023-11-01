Source: Richard Stephen / Getty In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices. Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You! The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration. RELATED: What You Need To Know About Social Security Benefits Even Before You’re Old Enough For Them This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller. source: The DMV Daily READ MORE: • Houchin, Young Condemn Colleges For “Fueling” National Anti-Semitism• Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024• ACLU Indiana Sues Indianapolis Animal Care Services, Accusations of Trying to Silence Volunteers• ISP: One Dead, Two Hurt in Four-Semi Crash• What’s Poppin Rewind- November 1• Visit Therapy Dogs at Eskenazi Hospital• NWS: Chilly Nights and a Weekend Warm-up• Hoosier Parent Finds Meth in Their Child’s Candy Bag• ISP: Wrong-Way Driver Was Intoxicated in Knox County Halloween Night• Another I.U. Fraternity Accused of Hazing Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024 was originally published on woldcnews.com