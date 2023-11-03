If you’re like most people, you probably have a stash of leftover Halloween candy sitting around somewhere. But how long does candy actually last? Here’s a guide to the shelf life of popular candy types: • Chocolate: Unopened chocolate can last up to a year, but dark chocolate lasts even longer, up to two years. Opened bags of loose chocolate candy should be eaten within six months. • Candy corn: Candy corn can last three to six months if stored at room temperature, or up to nine months if unopened. • Gummy candy: Gummy candy has a shelf life of six months to a year, depending on how it’s stored. It’s best to store gummy candy in a cool, dry place. • Sour candy: Sour candy can last up to a year, but it’s important to store it in an airtight container if you open the bag to prevent it from becoming stale. • Hard candy: Hard candy, like lollipops and Jolly Ranchers, has the longest shelf life of all candy types. It can last up to a year, or even longer if stored properly. Here are some tips for storing candy to extend its shelf life: • Keep candy in a cool, dry place. Heat and humidity can cause candy to melt, become sticky, and lose its flavor. • Store candy in airtight containers. This will help to keep it fresh and prevent it from absorbing moisture. • If you open a bag of candy, but don’t eat it all at once, seal the bag tightly before storing it. This will help to prevent the candy from becoming stale. If you’re ever unsure whether or not a candy is still safe to eat, it’s best to err on the side of caution and throw it away. Candy that has gone bad may develop mold or other harmful bacteria, which can cause food poisoning.