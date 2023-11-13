In the world of music, there are countless stories of songs that were turned down by one artist only to become massive hits for another. In some cases artists initially turned down a song and then with a little persuading they changed ged their mind. Here is a list of your favorite artist and songs that almost didn’t happen, • Whitney Houston: Whitney Houston was offered the song “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton. However, Houston initially turned down the song, as she felt it was too country for her. Eventually, she was persuaded to record the song, and it went on to become one of the most successful songs of all time. • Aretha Franklin: Aretha Franklin was offered the song “Respect” by Otis Redding. However, Franklin initially turned down the song, as she felt it was too masculine. Eventually, she was persuaded to record the song, and it went on to become one of her signature anthems. • Marvin Gaye: Marvin Gaye was offered the song “Let’s Get It On” by Ed Townsend. However, Gaye initially turned down the song, as he felt it was too explicit. Eventually, he was persuaded to record the song, and it went on to become one of his biggest hits. • Michael Jackson: Michael Jackson was offered the song “Billie Jean” by Quincy Jones. However, Jackson initially turned down the song, as he felt it was too strange. Eventually, he was persuaded to record the song, and it went on to become one of his signature hits. • Prince: Prince was offered the song “Purple Rain” by Stevie Wonder. However, Prince initially turned down the song, as he felt it was too similar to his own music. Eventually, he was persuaded to record the song, and it went on to become one of his biggest hits.