In recent years, avid Thanksgiving viewers may have noticed the absence of the iconic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” from its traditional broadcast on ABC. This change stems from Apple’s acquisition of the “Peanuts” catalog in 2020. However, in a heartwarming gesture to mark the special’s 50th anniversary, Apple TV+ is making “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” available for free viewing to non-subscribers this Saturday and Sunday, November 18th and 19th. For those who want to enjoy the special on Thanksgiving Day, Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial. After the trial period, Apple TV+ is available for $9.99 per month, which is comparable to the price of purchasing “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on DVD. So, gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and settle in for a delightful dose of holiday cheer with “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” – this time on Apple TV+.