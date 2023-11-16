While the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is expected to decline slightly this year, it remains at the second-highest level in history. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey reveals that an average Thanksgiving meal for 10 people will cost $61.17, down from $64.05 last year. This translates to $6.12 per person, marking a 4.5% decrease from 2022. However, it’s still a significant 25% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Among the regions, the Midwest offers the most affordable Thanksgiving spread at $5.87 per person, while the Northeast shoulders the highest cost at $6.44. The survey bases its findings on 12 Thanksgiving staples, but some might argue that the selection doesn’t reflect the most popular choices. For instance, sweet potatoes are included instead of mashed potatoes. Despite this, the Bureau has consistently tracked the cost of these 12 items since 1986. Back then, Thanksgiving dinner cost a mere $2.87 per person. However, adjusting for inflation, that’s equivalent to over $8 in today’s currency. In comparison, the current price of $6.12 appears more manageable. As usual, the turkey remains the most expensive item on the Thanksgiving menu, averaging just over $27 for a 16-pound bird. This represents a slight decrease of about 5% from last year.