A recent website analysis delved into the results of the past eight years of Powerball drawings, encompassing an impressive 964 drawings dating back to 2015. Their findings revealed an intriguing pattern: the number least likely to grace the Powerball stage is none other than the infamous unlucky number 13. In the vast sample of 964 drawings, number 13 has only made 51 appearances, with its most recent Auftritt occurring on October 18th. This elusive number was followed by 49, which has surfaced a mere 54 times throughout the analyzed period. The top ten numbers that seem to shy away from the spotlight are: • 13 • 49 • 34 • 29 • 26 • 5 • 60 • 51 • 43 • 4 Despite 4, 60, and 51 making recent appearances on Wednesday, their overall infrequency keeps them on this curious list. On the opposite end of the spectrum, number 56 holds the dubious honor of being the most overdue, having been absent since May 27th. Meanwhile, number 61 reigns supreme as the most frequent visitor, having been drawn a whopping 90 times, followed closely by number 32. The top ten numbers with the most frequent appearances over eight years of drawings are: • 61 • 32 • 21 • 63 • 36 • 23 • 69 • 64 • 37 • 39 This data specifically pertains to the main drawing, encompassing the first five numbers drawn. When it comes to the Powerball itself, number 18 takes the crown for most frequent appearances, having been drawn 50 times in the past eight years. The least common number, with a mere 27 appearances, is number 15, while number 13 occupies the middle ground, having been drawn 38 times. If you’re curious about the most overdue Powerball number, that distinction falls to 15, which has been absent since February 20th.