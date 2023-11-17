Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88) INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police were involved in an officer shooting Friday evening on the city’s east side. A gun was located near the scene. No officers were hurt. Public information officers are expected to provide an update sometime Friday night. No word on the condition of the person shot, but IMPD says it is not looking for additional suspects at this time. This story will be updated. The post IMPD: Police Shooting on East Side, No Officers Hurt appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. IMPD: Police Shooting on East Side, No Officers Hurt was originally published on wibc.com