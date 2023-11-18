Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after two of its members were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning. Officers were on North Shadeland Avenue for a firearms investigation, when they say a suspect crashed into their cars. Two officers were hurt, and one of the two went to the hospital in stable condition. They have arrested their suspect. At this time, it is not clear why the crash occurred. The post Two Officers Hurt in Saturday Morning Crash appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Two Officers Hurt in Saturday Morning Crash was originally published on wibc.com