As you prepare for your Thanksgiving travels, or any trip for that matter, keep this crucial rule in mind: Never place your suitcase on the bed. Your suitcase harbors far more grime than you might imagine. It rolls through airports, including the restrooms, where carry-on luggage is often taken. It traverses sidewalks and other outdoor areas, picking up dirt and, yes, even traces of fecal matter. If you’re skeptical, give your suitcase wheels a wipe with a Clorox wipe right now. You’ll be surprised at what you find. The last thing you want is to transfer all those bacteria from your suitcase to your bed. Even in a hotel room, those germs can linger in the sheets, posing a potential health risk. Moreover, if you’re staying at a hotel, there’s a chance that bedbugs could hitch a ride on your suitcase back home. Keep your luggage on the floor or a luggage rack to avoid such unpleasant encounters. By following this simple rule, you can protect your bed from a host of travel-related germs and ensure a more restful and hygienic sleep experience.