The holiday season is a time for giving, and many celebrities use their platforms to give back to their communities. Here are a few celebrities who are making a difference this Thanksgiving: • Tyler Perry: Tyler Perry is a renowned actor, director, and producer who has used his success to give back to his community in a big way. He has donated millions of dollars to support education, housing, and other initiatives in Atlanta, Georgia. • Rihanna: Rihanna is a global superstar who is also a passionate philanthropist. She has founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, which provides support to children around the world. In 2018, she donated $15 million to help rebuild a children’s hospital in Malawi. • LeBron James: LeBron James is one of the most famous basketball players in the world, and he is also a dedicated philanthropist. He has founded the LeBron James Family Foundation, which provides support to education and youth development programs in Akron, Ohio. • Beyoncé: Beyoncé is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and actress who is also a committed activist. She has used her voice to speak out against injustice and to promote equality. In 2013, she donated $1 million to the United Negro College Fund. • Jay-Z: Jay-Z is a successful rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He has founded the Shawn Carter Foundation, which provides scholarships and support to young people from underserved communities. In 2017, he donated $1 million to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. How You Can Give Back There are many ways that you can give back to your community this Thanksgiving. Here are a few ideas: • Volunteer your time at a local soup kitchen or homeless shelter. • Donate food or clothing to a local charity. • Make a financial donation to a cause that you care about. • Simply spend time with your loved ones and tell them how much you appreciate them. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a difference. So get out there and make a difference this Thanksgiving!