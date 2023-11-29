Food Digger Scam: Beware of the Restaurants Luring You with Fake Dates In the age of online dating, where love connections are just a swipe away, a new type of scam has emerged to prey on unsuspecting singles. Meet the “food digger” scam, where restaurants create fake dating profiles to lure unsuspecting individuals into dining at their establishments. The food digger scam operates by creating fake dating profiles on popular dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge. These profiles typically feature attractive women or men with compelling bios that pique the interest of potential matches. Once a match is made, the scammer strikes up a conversation, building rapport and establishing a sense of connection. Inevitably, the scammer suggests a date, often proposing a specific restaurant – their own, of course. When the unsuspecting date arrives at the restaurant, they’re left waiting, only to discover that their date has never shown up. The restaurant staff, aware of the scam, express disappointment and invite the diner to stay and enjoy a meal. Unsuspecting individuals, already at the restaurant and having invested time and effort into the date, often feel obligated to dine there. This effectively turns the date into a free dining experience for the restaurant, increasing their customer base and revenue. How to Spot a Food Digger Scam Here are some red flags to watch out for when using dating apps: • Profiles with limited information: Food digger profiles often lack details about the person’s interests, hobbies, or career. • Pushy to meet in person: Scammers are eager to transition from online chat to in-person meetings, often within a short period of time. • Insistence on a specific restaurant: The scammer will try to steer the conversation towards their own restaurant, often suggesting a particular location or cuisine. • No response when you arrive at the restaurant: Once you’ve arrived at the restaurant, the scammer will cut off all communication, leaving you alone and disappointed. Protect Yourself from Food Digger Scams To avoid falling victim to a food digger scam, follow these tips: • Be cautious with profiles that seem too good to be true: If a profile seems too perfect, it probably is. • Take your time getting to know someone: Avoid rushing into a physical meeting. • Never agree to meet at someone’s home: Suggest a public place, preferably one with a lot of people around. • If a date doesn’t show up, don’t feel obligated to stay and dine: Politely excuse yourself and leave the restaurant. Spread Awareness Educate your friends and family about the food digger scam to help protect them from this deceptive practice. By sharing this information, we can reduce the number of unsuspecting individuals falling prey to these scams.