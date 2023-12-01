As the holiday season approaches, the pressure to find the perfect gifts for loved ones can be overwhelming. But what if the perfect gift was already sitting in your home, waiting to be rediscovered and cherished by someone new? The concept of giving secondhand gifts has gained traction in recent years, driven by a combination of affordability, practicality, and sustainability. A recent survey by PR Newswire revealed that 82% of people are open to receiving secondhand holiday gifts, up 11% from last year. Interestingly, 76% of people have no qualms about giving a used gift, indicating a growing acceptance of this eco-friendly and budget-savvy practice. The stigma surrounding secondhand gifts has diminished, thanks partly to the recognition of their value proposition. Not only are they more affordable, but they also offer a unique charm and history that brand new gifts often lack. For instance, someone might appreciate a vintage record player or a well-loved children’s book that carries a touch of nostalgia and sentimental value. So, what types of secondhand items are people gifting this holiday season? Electronics top the list, followed by sporting goods and home improvement items. Secondhand books, media like Blu-rays and vinyl records, toys and games, jewelry, ceramics and ornaments, video games, arts and crafts, and bags and purses are also popular choices. Apparel, surprisingly, didn’t make the list. This could be due to concerns about hygiene or personal preference for new clothing items. However, other categories, such as vintage or designer clothing, could still be well-received if presented in a thoughtful and considerate manner. If you’re considering giving a secondhand gift this holiday season, here are a few tips: • Choose items that are in good condition and have been well-maintained. • Consider the recipient’s interests and style. • Wrap the gift nicely to make it feel special. • Include a handwritten note explaining the gift’s history or significance. Giving a secondhand gift doesn’t mean you care less about the recipient. On the contrary, it demonstrates thoughtfulness, resourcefulness, and a commitment to sustainability. So, this holiday season, consider embracing the joy of giving pre-loved treasures that carry a unique story and a touch of eco-consciousness.