Christmas movies are a holiday tradition for many families. They offer heartwarming stories, relatable characters, and festive cheer. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why I’ve put together this list of the best culture Christmas movies, from classics to new favorites. So grab your hot cocoa, snuggle up under a blanket, and get ready to celebrate the season with some holiday magic. The Classics • The Preacher’s Wife (1996): This heartwarming film stars Denzel Washington as an angel sent to Earth to help a struggling preacher and his family. With Whitney Houston’s powerhouse vocals on the soundtrack, this movie is a must-watch for any holiday playlist. • The Best Man Holiday (2013): This sequel to the 1999 comedy reunites the original cast for a Christmas wedding. Filled with laughs, love, and a little bit of drama, this movie is perfect for anyone who loves a good ensemble film. • This Christmas (2007): Idris Elba stars in this holiday dramedy about a family gathering that goes hilariously wrong. With an all-star cast including Loretta Devine, Regina King, and Chris Tucker, this movie is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. New Favorites • Almost Christmas (2016): Danny Glover leads an all-star cast in this comedy about four brothers who come home for Christmas and find themselves reliving their childhood rivalries. Funny, heartwarming, and relatable, this movie is a perfect addition to your holiday watchlist. • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020): This Netflix musical is a visual feast with catchy songs and a heartwarming story. Set in a world where toys come to life, this movie is perfect for the whole family. Bonus Picks • Friday After Next (2002): This Ice Cube comedy isn’t technically a Christmas movie, but it takes place during the holidays and it’s hilarious. If you’re looking for a good laugh, this is the movie for you. • The Fat Albert Christmas Special (1977): This classic TV special features the beloved cartoon characters celebrating Christmas in their own unique way. It’s a fun and heartwarming watch for the whole family. • The Kid Who Loved Christmas (1990): This made-for-TV movie stars a young Michael Jackson as a boy who learns the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a sweet and sentimental film that’s perfect for families with young children. I hope this list helps you find the perfect Christmas movie to watch this holiday season. So grab your popcorn, put on your pajamas, and get ready to celebrate!