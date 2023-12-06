Source: Hulton Archive / Getty STATEWIDE — This winter season, you may be looking for some new (or old) films to help you get into the Holiday Spirit. Many classics are currently available through online streaming services, as are a variety of newer Christmas movies. Continue reading to find out where you can watch some of this year’s popular titles. Source: Andy Butterton – PA Images / Getty New This Year: • The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday – Netflix • Best. Christmas. Ever! – Netflix • Candy Cane Lane – Prime Video • Dashing Through the Snow – Disney+ • Family Switch – Netflix • The Naughty Nine – Disney+ Source: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Family Films: • A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) – Apple TV+ • Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) – Disney+ • A Christmas Story (1983) – Max • Arthur Christmas (2011) – Max • The Christmas Chronicles (2018) – Netflix • Gremlins (1984) – Max • The Grinch (2018) – Peacock • Home Alone (1990) – Disney+, Starz • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – fuboTV • Klaus (2019) – Netflix • The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) – Disney+, Hulu • The Polar Express (2004) – Max, Hulu • Prancer (1989) – AMC+, Philo • Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Paramount+, The Roku Channel • The Santa Clause (1994) – Disney+ Source: Steve Schapiro / Getty Holiday Films for Mom and Dad: • 8-Bit Christmas (2021) – Max • Bad Santa (2003) – Paramount+, Pluto TV • Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) – Showtime • Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – Prime Video • Elf (2003) – Max, Hulu, Philo • The Family Man (2000) – Peacock, fuboTV • Four Christmases (2008) – Max, Hulu • Holidate (2020) – Netflix • Krampus (2015) – Peacock • Last Christmas (2019) – Prime Video • Love Actually (2003) – Netflix, AMC+, Philo • The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) – Prime Video • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – Max, Hulu, Philo • Scrooged (1988) – Prime Video, Paramount+, Pluto TV • Violent Night (2022) – Prime Video • While You Were Sleeping (1995) – Disney+ Source: Tim Whitby / Getty Christmas Classics: • The Bishop’s Wife (1947) – Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV, YouTube • A Christmas Carol (1938) – Max • Christmas in Connecticut (1945) – Max • Holiday Affair (1949) – Max • Holiday Inn (1942) – Prime Video • It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) – Prime Video, The Roku Channel, fuboTV • Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) – Max • Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, AMC+, Philo • The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945) – Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi • White Christmas (1954) – Netflix Source: United Archives / Getty The post Where to Stream Popular Holiday Films appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Where to Stream Popular Holiday Films was originally published on wibc.com