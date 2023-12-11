Happy Birthday, Mo’Nique: A Celebration of the Queen of Comedy! Today, December 11th, marks the birthday of comedy royalty, Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique is a comedic powerhouse who has entertained audiences for decades with her raw wit, unapologetically honest humor, and undeniable talent. From her stand-up routines to her role as Nikki Parker on “The Parkers,” Mo’Nique has consistently delivered comedic gold. Her acting prowess reached new heights with her portrayal of Mary Lee Johnston in “Precious,” which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Beyond her comedic timing and dramatic depth, Mo’Nique is also known for her outspoken personality and unwavering dedication to social justice. She is a true comedic icon and an inspiration to generations of comedians and women alike. Happy Birthday, Mos Def: A Celebration of Hip-Hop Royalty Today, December 11th, marks the birthday of one of hip-hop’s most revered figures, Mos Def. Born Dante Terrell Smith, this multi-talented artist has carved a remarkable path through the world of music, acting, and activism, leaving an indelible mark on popular culture. Happy Birthday, DJ Yella: Celebrating N.W.A.’s Backbone Today, December 11th, marks the birthday of a pivotal figure in hip-hop history, DJ Yella. Born Antoine Carraby, this DJ, rapper, producer, and filmmaker played a crucial role in the rise and success of the legendary N.W.A., forever changing the landscape of the genre. Happy Birthday, Jermaine Jackson: Celebrating a Life of Music and Family Today, December 11th, marks the birthday of a true music icon and a beloved member of the Jackson family, Jermaine Jackson. From his early days as a member of the Jackson 5 to his successful solo career, Jermaine has entertained audiences worldwide for decades.