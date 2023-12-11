Source: Kevin Winter / Getty Awards season continues with 2024 Golden Globes nominations announcement today (Dec. 11). Fantasia Barrino is amongst the talent nominated for the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Drama Picture category. Read more details and check out the full nominations list inside. Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards, honoring the top film and television series from the past year. Barbie takes the lead amongst the films nominated with nine total nominations, closely followed by Oppenheimer with eight. Films Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things earned seven nominations. In television, popular HBO series “Succession’s” final season received the most nominations with nine total. “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” came in second, both earning five nods. There were new categories included this year. Cinematic and Box Office achievement in motion pictures and Best Stand-up Comedian on television were the two newly added categories. The awards ceremony is set to air live on CBS Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, directly after an NFL on CBS Sunday doubleheader. The show will also stream on Paramount+ and be available to stream on the CBS app. Check out the full list of nominations below: Best Motion Picture – Drama Anatomy of a Fall Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Past Lives The Zone of Interest Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Air American Fiction Barbie The Holdovers May December Poor Things Best Screenplay, Motion Picture Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach Poor Things — Tony McNamara Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese Past Lives — Celine Song Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Annette Bening, Nyad Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall Greta Lee, Past Lives Carey Mulligan, Maestro Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings Natalie Portman, May December Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves Margot Robbie, Barbie Emma Stone, Poor Things Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Bradley Cooper, Maestro Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon Colman Domingo, Rustin Barry Keoghan, Saltburn Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario Timothée Chalamet, Wonka Matt Damon, Air Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple Jodie Foster, Nyad Julianne Moore, May December Rosamund Pike, Saltburn Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Bradley Cooper, Maestro Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon Colman Domingo, Rustin Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers Barry Keoghan, Saltburn Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Carey Mulligan, Maestro Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall Annette Bening, Nyad Greta Lee, Past Lives Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture Willem Dafoe, Poor Things Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling, Barbie Charles Melton, May December Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple Jodie Foster, Nyad Julianne Moore, May December Rosamund Pike, Saltburn Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers Best Television Series, Drama “1923” (Paramount+) “The Crown” (Netflix) “The Diplomat” (Netflix) “The Last of Us” (HBO) “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) “Succession” (HBO) Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy “The Bear” (FX) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee) “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) “Barry” (HBO) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Brian Cox,“Succession” Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” Dominic West, “The Crown” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama Helen Mirren, “1923” Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” Emma Stone, “The Curse” Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Bill Hader, “Barry” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Segel, “Shrinking” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” Best Supporting Actor, Television Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” James Marsden, “Jury Duty” Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” Alan Ruck, “Succession” Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” Best Supporting Actress, Television Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” Abby Elliott, “The Bear” Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building” Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television “Beef” “Lessons in Chemistry” “Daisy Jones & the Six” “All the Light We Cannot See” “Fellow Travelers” “Fargo” Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers” Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six” Jon Hamm, “Fargo” Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers” David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Steven Yeun, “Beef” Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six” Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry” Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death” Juno Temple, “Fargo” Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers” Ali Wong, “Beef” Best Original Score, Motion Picture Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things” Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest” Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron” Best Picture, Non-English Language “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France “Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland “Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy “Past Lives” (A24) — United States “Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain “The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom Best Original Song, Motion Picture “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas “Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz Best Motion Picture, Animated “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids) “Elemental” (Disney) “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures) “The Super Mario Bros. Ricky Gervais, "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon" Trevor Noah, "Trevor Noah: Where Was I" Chris Rock, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Amy Schumer, "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact" Sarah Silverman, "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love" Wanda Sykes, "Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer" Cinematic and Box Office Achievement "Barbie" (Warner Bros.) "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (Disney) "John Wick: Chapter 4" (Lionsgate Films) "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (Paramount Pictures) "Oppenheimer" (Universal Pictures) "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" (Sony Pictures) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (Universal Pictures) "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" (AMC Theatres)