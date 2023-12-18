Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV UPDATE: The victim and suspect have been identified and the families of those involved have been notified. The homeowner and victim was identified as Jessica Diane Stoebick (47, of Plainfield). The suspect and intruder was identified as Ryan Gibbs (41, of Plainfield) and is the estranged ex-husband of the victim. Other family members located in the residence were unharmed. PLAINFIELD, IND — In what police are describing as a murder-suicide, a man and a woman are dead. The incident began as a burglary call shortly before 3:40 a.m. on Monday in the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane, according to Plainfield police. Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered two people dead inside the home. Police stated that the adult male, who was known to the woman, did not reside at the location and forcibly entered the home. At the time of the incident, teenagers were inside the home but were unharmed. Police did not specify their ages. The post Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Plainfield Police Investigating Murder-Suicide was originally published on wibc.com