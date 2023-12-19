Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU / NICU INDIANAPOLIS — Families and infants who are spending the season in the hospital were visited by a very special holiday figure: Dr. Santa. You may not have known that Father Christmas also has a medical degree, but patients currently receiving care in the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recently got to spend time with Dr. Santa. Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU / NICU In reality, families got to enjoy the company of Dr. Jonathan Buechler, co-medical director of the NICU. He helped them celebrate Christmas a bit early, by taking pictures in a traditional red suit. Some of the children in the NICU also wore festive clothing, and staff members decorated incubators, bassinets, and more. Learn more about the hospital’s NICU here. Source: Photo Courtesy of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU / NICU The post Dr. Santa Visits Infants in NICU appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Dr. Santa Visits Infants in NICU was originally published on wibc.com