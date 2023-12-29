Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Kansas State Eats Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After beating NC State In Bowl Game The wait is over and we have all now experienced the college football Pop-Tarts bowl and yes the Pop-Tarts mascot was edible. This bowl game was on watch mainly because players from the winning team were able to take a bite out the Pop-Tarts mascot, which was expected to be frosted strawberry flavored. The Pop-Tarts mascot did get his grand entrance. The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot was birthed from a huge toaster* that was brought onto the field at Camping World Stadium ahead of the game between Kansas State and North Carolina State. Take a look. This is the first year of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. In previous years it has been named the: • Cheez-It Bowl • Camping World Bowl • Russell Athletic Bowl • Champs Sports Bowl • Mazda Tangerine Bowl • Visit Florida Tangerine Bowl • MicronPC.com Bowl • Carquest Bowl • Blockbuster Bowl Once the game started, the mascot was living its best life, even if there was the prospect of being consumed later that night. Kansas State won the Pop-Tarts Bowl 28-19, so the Wildcats had the, uh, honor of eating the oversized Pop-Tart. RIP Strawberry Pop-Tarts Mascot. We will eat another one of your friends next year! The post Kansas State Eats Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After beating NC State In Bowl Game appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan. Kansas State Eats Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After beating NC State In Bowl Game was originally published on 1075thefan.com