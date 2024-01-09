Source: WIBC / WIBC CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024 Caston School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay Eastern Howard School Corp: 2 Hour Delay Frontier School Corporation: 2 Hour Delay Greentown Public Library: 2 Hour Delay Jay School Corp: 2 Hour Delay Lewis Cass Schools: 2 Hour Delay; No morning practices Maconaquah School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay MSD of Wabash County: 2 Hour Delay North White School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay Northwestern School Corp-Howard County: 2 Hour Delay Oak Hill United School Corp: 2 Hour Delay Peru Community Schools” 2 Hour Delay Pioneer Regional School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo: 2 Hour Delay Tipton Community School Corp.: 2 Hour Delay Tri-Central Community Schools: 2 Hour Delay Twin Lakes School Corp: 2 Hour Delay Western School Corp: 2 Hour Delay Western Wayne Schools: CLOSED (water main break) The post CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January, 9, 2024 was originally published on wibc.com