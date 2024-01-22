Winter has been wintering, here are some tricks will shield you from winter’s wrath and keep your mornings hassle-free: • Pickle Juice -Pickle juice to melt ice before your eyes! National Geographic gives it the thumbs up • Grease To the Rescue – Using a coat of cooking oil or spray on your shovel can help snow slide off with ease. • Check Your Medicine Cabinet – Mix hot or boiling water, dish soap and rubbing alcohol, this slippery potion helps melts the lies of frozen steps and sidewalks. • Plastic Bags Have Many Purposes -Plastic bags, a moisture block! Just wrap plastic bags around your socks before putting on shoes or boots to provide another barrier of insulation. • Towel – TikTok is always coming through. A TikToker says using a dry towel to cover your windshield will keep it snow-free. We heard carpet, cardboard or even a shower curtain will do the rick too. Source: DR. Dave’s Ultimate Prep