S14 | E13 Playing a Dangerous Game In yesterday’s episode of Fatal Attraction, titled “Playing a Dangerous Game,” the investigation revolves around the gruesome murder of a beloved football coach in his Texas home. Detectives and loved ones work desperately to untangle the mystery, searching for a motive and a killer. Here’s a breakdown of the key points: • Victim: The episode centers on the brutal murder of a popular high school football coach found dead in his own home. • Investigation: Detectives begin their investigation, interviewing family, friends, and colleagues, trying to establish a timeline and identify potential suspects. • Motives: The episode explores various motives, including jealousy, revenge, and hidden secrets from the coach’s past. Relationships with players, colleagues, and even family members come under scrutiny. • Danger: As the investigation intensifies, the detectives and those close to the case find themselves in perilous situations. The killer may not be hesitant to strike again to protect their secret. • Twists and turns: The episode is likely to have kept you guessing, with unexpected developments and revelations that throw doubt on initial assumptions.