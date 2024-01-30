Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko UPDATE FROM IMPD: Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the male victim involved in this incident passed away. At the request of the Marion County Coroner’s Office, we are releasing the victim’s identity. The victim has been identified as 85-year-old Willie Mundine. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will provide the cause and manner of death AFTER autopsy. INDIANAPOLIS–One person was the victim of an aggressive dog attack and had to be taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, says IMPD. IMPD Spokeswoman Samone Burris said the incident happened at 2307 North Kenyon Street shortly before 10. That is near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue. “An IMPD officer discharged their firearm at the aggressive dog. Officers are working with Animal Control to get the wounded dog secured,” said Burris. Both the dog and the person are alive. The post IMPD: 85-Year-Old Man Dies in Dog Attack on Indy’s East Side appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. IMPD: 85-Year-Old Man Dies in Dog Attack on Indy’s East Side was originally published on wibc.com