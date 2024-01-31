Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV INDIANAPOLIS — Following a dog attack Tuesday that ultimately killed 85-year-old Willie Mundine, police are asking for your help. Indy Metro Police say they are looking for the owner of a stray dog that is currently being monitored by Animal Care Services. The dog is mostly black and brown, with some white on its face and around its body. Source: Photo Courtesy of IMPD / IMPD If you know anything about this dog or its owner, please call the IMPD Nuisance Abatement line at 317-327-6169, or contact Crime Stoppers. The post IMPD: Police Searching for Stray Dog’s Owner appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. IMPD: Police Searching for Stray Dog’s Owner was originally published on wibc.com