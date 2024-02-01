Spicy Music Mix! • Universal Musical Meltdown: Music giant Universal Music Group and social media sensation TikTok are locked in a licensing dispute, potentially leading to millions of songs disappearing from the platform. Fans fear losing hits by SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, and countless others. Will they reach a harmony or hit a sour note? • Usher Almost Formed the Ultimate Boy Band: In a shocking revelation, Usher spilled the tea on “Shannon Sharpe Show” about an almost supergroup featuring himself, Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Diddy. Imagine the collaborations! Why did it fall through? • False Advertisement Frenzy: Rapper Juvenile joins Mary J. Blige and Mase in denouncing the “Lover & Friends” festival for falsely advertising them as performers. Is this a ticketing blunder or intentional misleading? Stay tuned for updates on this festival drama!