Welcome back to History Hitmakers, music lovers! Today, we’re jet-setting to the Dirty South in 2007 for a track that brought together legendary duos, UGK and Outkast, for the iconic “International Players Anthem (I Choose You).” Get ready for a story of beats, collaboration, and Southern hip-hop royalty. Behind The Anthem • This anthem wasn’t born overnight. The beat, originally crafted by Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Juicy J, had a life of its own. Project Pat used it for “Choose U” in 2002, but Pimp C of UGK had his eyes (and ears) on it. He called DJ Paul with a bold request: “Save that beat for me, I’m coming straight to your house and want it untouched!” • While Pimp C was incarcerated, the song evolved. Andre 3000 initially wanted to scrap his verse, feeling it didn’t fit the beat. A compromise was struck – drums were dropped, letting his unique flow shine over the sample. Pimp C wasn’t thrilled, but eventually embraced the final version. Recording and Release: • Released in June 2007 as UGK’s “Underground Kingz” album’s second single, “International Players Anthem” became an instant smash. The studio buzzed with energy as these Southern giants laid down their verses, each bringing their signature styles. • The music video, directed by Bryan Barber, added another layer of fun. With a playful wedding theme and cameos from DJ Paul and Project Pat, it perfectly captured the song’s celebratory vibe. Chart Success and Legacy: • The anthem dominated the charts, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart and #2 on the Hot 100. It earned Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, solidifying its place as a hip-hop classic. • More than just chart numbers, “International Players Anthem” transcended genres. It became an anthem for hustlers, dreamers, and anyone who appreciated the finer things in life – all delivered with Southern swagger and undeniable flow. So there you have it, music lovers! “International Players Anthem” is more than just a song; it’s a meeting of hip-hop titans, a testament to creative collaboration, and a timeless anthem that continues to resonate today.