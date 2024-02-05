Grammys Recap: Jay-Z’s Speech Steals the Show, Kandi Bids Farewell, and Killer Mike Detained! Atlanta Housewife Hangs Up Her Peach: Longtime fan favorite Kandi Burruss is taking a break from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for season 16! While it’s not a permanent goodbye, her departure marks a major shakeup for the show. Will the drama survive without the “Kandi Koated” touch? Only time will tell! Jay-Z Speaks His Truth (and Throws Shade): In a fiery acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, Jay-Z used the platform to highlight Beyoncé’s record-breaking Grammy wins, questioning why she’s never won Album of the Year. But the shade didn’t stop there! He also threw jabs at artists feeling “robbed” and those “who don’t belong” in their categories. Was it a call for change or just some good old-fashioned hip-hop ish talking? You decide! Killer Mike Detained After Grammy Wins: In a surprising turn of events, rapper Killer Mike was reportedly detained by officers after winning three Grammys. Details remain unclear, but this adds another layer of complexity to an already eventful night. Women Win Big: Victoria Monét, SZA, and Coco Jones celebrated victories, bringing home well-deserved Grammys. This year saw a strong showing for female artists, reminding everyone of their talent and power. Hip-Hop Dominates: The rap category brought some major wins, with Lil Durk and J. Cole triumphing for Best Rap Performance.