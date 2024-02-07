Calling all sports fans and foodies! The big game is almost here, and with it comes the age-old question: what to munch on while cheering on your team? But for many, it’s not just about deliciousness, it’s about superstition. A recent survey reveals that nearly half (44%) of American sports fans believe certain foods bring good luck (or bad luck!) to their team. So, what are the winning dishes for your game day spread? Here’s the huddle: Top of the Food Chain: • Pizza: The undisputed champion, taking the top spot with its cheesy, saucy goodness. • Hot Dogs and Burgers: Classic American fare that scores high on both taste and tradition. • Chips and Popcorn: Perfect for sharing and adding some salty crunch to the game. • Chicken Wings: Finger lickin’ good and ideal for fueling those cheers. • Ice Cream and Sweet Treats: A touchdown for celebrating victories (or soothing defeats). Fumble-Worthy Foods: • Deviled Eggs: Apparently, these delightful bites are linked to bad luck for some fans. • Garlic Bread: Sorry, garlic lovers, this one might jinx your team’s performance. • Salsa & Queso Dip: While delicious, this combo is considered unlucky by some superstitious snackers. Remember: These are just trends, and the true magic ingredient is enjoying the game with loved ones. But hey, if a plate of pizza helps your team win, who are we to argue? So grab your lucky snacks, settle in, and get ready for a delicious and exciting game day!