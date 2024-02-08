Love is in the air, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! Are you ready to make it magical? A new survey reveals some interesting insights into what Americans crave for their perfect date. Flowers and chocolates? Not always! While 41% favor classic gestures like flowers and gifts, a surprising 30% of Gen Z values sweet treats more. Desserts even reign supreme over the main course for 41%, highlighting the importance of a satisfying finale. Chocolate-dipped strawberries, cheesecake, and chocolate mousse top the dessert wishlist, but don’t underestimate the value of gifts you can wear (43%). Homebody bliss or adventurous outing? 63% opt for going out, but 20% prefer cozy stay-at-home celebrations. Both options can be equally romantic, with an average spend of $114 for dining out and $86 for home dates. So, what makes the perfect Valentine’s Day? • Thoughtful beginnings: Start with flowers or a gift (41%) or get picked up (33%) for a touch of chivalry. • Memorable experiences: Enjoy a delightful dinner (59%) or a cozy movie night (33%). • Sweet ending: Indulge in delicious desserts (58% say it’s non-negotiable!), with chocolate-dipped strawberries holding the crown. • Romance is key: Share a goodnight kiss (43%) or enjoy quality time together (48%). Remember, the most important ingredient is love and connection. Whether you splurge on a fancy dinner or create a cozy haven at home, personalize the experience and show your sweetheart how much you care. Happy Valentine’s Day! Source: SWNS DIGITAL