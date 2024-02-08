1. Monique Gets Mic’d Up: The gloves are off! Comedian Monique unleashed on “Club Shay Shay,” addressing past beefs with D.L. Hughley, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Expect tea-spilling, shade-throwing, and perhaps even a path to reconciliation? Tune in for the latest round in the comedy world’s ongoing drama! 2. Keke Wyatt Finds Higher Ground: R&B powerhouse Keke Wyatt is taking her talents to the pulpit! She’s announced the launch of her own church, centered on “worship, word, and acceptance of all people.” Can Keke inspire spiritual growth while belting out soul-stirring hits? We’ll see if her church becomes a holy haven or a hallelujah hotspot! 3. Snoop & Master P Sue the Cereal System: It’s a breakfast brawl! Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart and Post Foods, alleging they intentionally hid “Snoop Dogg’s Cereal” in stockrooms and used shady tactics to limit their profits. Will the Doggfather and the Master P reign supreme or get lost in the aisles of corporate cereal justice? Stay tuned for this delicious legal battle!