Let’s face it, we’ve all been there. The post-breakup itch to creep on your ex’s social media. But how often does this innocent curiosity turn into full-blown cyberstalking? New research reveals some surprising (and maybe not so surprising) stats about our ex-checking habits: Men vs. Women: Turns out, guys tend to be the more frequent snoopers, checking in on their exes an average of once a month. Ladies, you’re not entirely innocent, but you clock in at a more casual once every three months. The Weekly Obsessives: But hold your horses, these are just averages! A quarter of both men and women confess to checking their ex’s social media every week. So, if you’re feeling seen, you’re not alone. Why We Do It: The reasons are complex. Maybe it’s a lingering hope for reconciliation, a need for closure, or just pure nosiness. Whatever the reason, it’s important to be honest with yourself about your motivations. The Downside: Let’s be real, cyberstalking your ex isn’t exactly healthy. It can stall your healing process, fuel jealousy and insecurity, and even lead to obsessive behavior. The Takeaway: If you find yourself constantly checking your ex’s profile, it’s time to take a step back. Block them, unfollow them, or even take a social media detox. Focus on your own happiness and well-being, and remember, the past is in the past for a reason. Now it’s your turn to confess! Have you ever checked your ex’s social media? How often? Share your experiences (without naming names, of course!) in the comments below. Remember: This is just a lighthearted and relatable take on the topic. If you’re struggling with obsessive ex-checking or unhealthy post-breakup behaviors, please consider seeking professional help. Source: METRO