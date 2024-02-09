1. Usher Extends His Groove: Stepping up the halftime game! Usher revealed he negotiated a 15-minute show for the half-time performance, exceeding the typical 13-minute set. Can he pack double the hits and double the excitement? Get ready for an epic performance! 2. Latto Lights Up Sunday Service: After teasing snippets featuring blacked-out rapper photos, Latto dropped her song Sunday Service! Some fans love the heat, but others question if she reignited the Ice Spice feud. Will this track spark more musical battles or fade into the noise? 3. Major Accusations Shadow Rising Star: New clouds gather over Jonathan Majors as three ex-girlfriends accuse him of abuse. One alleges he threatened to make her infertile. These serious claims demand attention. Will truth prevail, or will these accusations derail his momentum?