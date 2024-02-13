1. Monique & Son: Truth or Tall Tales? Drama unfolds! After Monique claimed estrangement from her son on “Club Shay Shay,” he fired back, calling it a “false narrative.” Will this family feud heal or escalate? Tune in for the latest twist! 2. Sharpe & Epps Throw Down the Gauntlet: The battle of the egos takes a turn! After online spats, Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps agreed to a face-to-face meeting at the All-Star Game. Will fists fly or will peace prevail? Stay tuned for this potential reality show material! 3. G-Herbo Regrets His Rumble: Rapper G-Herbo reveals regrets! He wishes he showed more respect to Funny Marco during their interview, even calling him a “brother.” Was it honest reflection or damage control? Let’s see if this bridges the gap or leaves lasting scars.