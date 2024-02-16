Peace Talks, Platform Pullouts, and Usher’s Clarification! 1. Vulture Vanishes: Kanye & Ty Dolla $ign’s Album Soars Off Apple Music: Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Vultures 1” album mysteriously disappeared from Apple Music due to a distributor dispute. Will the music return, or is this the end for this collaborative project? Stay tuned for updates! 2. Beef Burgers No More: Sharpe & Epps Squash Indy Feud: The tension is over! After a heated online exchange, Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps met up in Indy, shook hands, and patched things up. 3. Usher Says “No Drama”: Chris Brown Rumors Debunked: Usher shut down rumors of an altercation with Chris Brown, stating “Ain’t no issues between me and that man.” Is this the end of the speculation, or will the whispers persist?