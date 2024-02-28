Justice Served, Divorce Drama, and BMF’s Star-Studded Cast 1. Jam Master Jay’s Killers Convicted: Justice finally arrives with a guilty verdict for the two men responsible for Run-DMC member Jam Master Jay’s 2002 murder. Shockingly, both convicts were close to Jay – one his childhood friend, the other his godson. What could have driven them to such betrayal? 2. Porsha’s Prenup Power Play: Reality star Porsha Williams isn’t backing down in her divorce from Simon Guobadia! She’s demanding he preserve financial records and uphold their prenuptial agreement. Plus, changing her name back to her maiden name? Get ready for drama as this divorce battle unfolds! 3. BMF Season 3 Cast Expands: Starz’s hit show “BMF” welcomes a slew of fresh faces for Season 3! Rap stars Lil Baby, Saweetie, Ne-Yo, and 2 Chainz join alongside powerhouse Cynthia Bailey from “Real Housewives of Atlanta”. This power-packed season is about to heat up, don’t miss it!