Oprah Shifts Focus, Kanye’s School Rant, and Big Meech’s Plea 1. Oprah’s Weight Watchers Exit & Generous Donation: Oprah Winfrey departs the Weight Watchers board after admitting her use of weight loss medication. In a powerful gesture, she’ll donate her company shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Is this a sign of shifting priorities and a focus on broader health conversations? 2. Kanye’s Controversial School Stance: Drama never sleeps in the West household! Kanye sends ex-wife Kim Kardashian a pointed message demanding their kids be removed from Sierra Canyon, labeling it a celebrity breeding ground for “the system.” Will Kim heed his demand or is this another round in their ongoing co-parenting battle? 3. Big Meech’s Petition for Compassion: Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, the inspiration behind the hit series “BMF,” seeks a sentence reduction. His plea highlights his rehabilitation efforts and raises debate on second chances. Free Big Meech!