Custody Battles, Fan Support, and Birthday Busts • Tyrese Calls Out Ex-Wife: Singer and actor Tyrese is making headlines for publicly criticizing his ex-wife. He accuses her of failing to contribute financially to their daughter’s education and suggests other unresolved issues. This social media outburst is sure to spark further drama. • Love for Danileigh: R&B singer Danileigh is receiving an outpouring of support from fans. After expressing frustration about the lack of promotion for her music, fans rallied behind her, showing their appreciation for her talent. • Lil Tjay’s Birthday Bust: Rapper Lil Tjay’s birthday celebrations took a turn for the worse. He was arrested in Miami on an outstanding warrant. Details surrounding the warrant are still emerging.