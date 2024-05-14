B Swift Takes On The IndyCar Experience At The IMS B Swift recently had the thrilling opportunity to participate in the IndyCar experience on the road course at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Despite feeling a bit nervous, B Swift embarked on this exhilarating adventure, which he described as one of the wildest experiences he has ever encountered. This unique encounter allowed him to get a taste of the high-speed excitement and adrenaline rush that comes with zooming around the track in a NTT IndyCar Series two seater car, reaching speeds of up to 180 mph. The IndyCar experience undoubtedly left B Swift with unforgettable memories and a newfound appreciation for the world of professional racing. Watch it all go down below!